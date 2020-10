DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There are about 1700 MidAmerican customers in Davenport without power as of 2 p.m. on October 31. The area affected seems to near the intersection of Brady Street and East Kimberly Road.

MidAmerican’s website shows crews are on their way to fix the outage, which is estimated to be restored by 4:30 p.m.

