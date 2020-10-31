Over 2,800 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa; record set for additional cases and total hospitalizations

DES MOINES, Iowa - The number of cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus added to Iowa’s total over the last 24 hours set a record, according to new data on Saturday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 2,823 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported since the same time on Friday, putting the state’s total at 127,357. 93,188 people are considered recovered from the disease.

An additional 10 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The state’s total since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,715.

630 people are hospitalized in Iowa due to COVID-19, a net increase of 24 since Friday morning’s numbers. This level of hospitalization is above the May peak of 414, a number that was surpassed again on October 7. 153 of those patients are intensive care units, a net increase of one. ICU usage is near, but slightly below, an early-May peak of 164 patients. 55 people require the use of a ventilator for the disease, showing no net change. Ventilator usage also peaked in early May at 109 patients.

The positivity rate currently stands at 13.1%.

In Scott County, 5,115 have tested positive, 43 have died, and 3,319 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.