Sheriff’s Office: Single-vehicle fatal accident on Valley Drive

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff responded to an accident around 8:30 p.m. on Friday near the 5700 block of Valley Drive in Bettendorf. The Accident Investigations Team found a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old woman from Bettendorf was traveling west on Valley Drive, running off the road. Officials say the vehicle traveled several hundred feet, striking a tree head-on. The driver was reportedly wearing her seatbelt and was extricated by the Bettendorf Fire Department.

The driver was sent to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The agencies assisting were Scott County Sheriff’s Reserves, Bettendorf Fire and police, and Medic.

The accident is under investigation.

