“Spooktacular” Warm Weather For Halloween

But It Will Turn Blustery & Cooler for Sunday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - ***Daylight Saving Time ends 2 AM Sunday*** Sunshine returns to the region for your Saturday, with breezy winds and warmer temperatures. Look for highs in the 50′s to low 60′s. If you’re out trick-or-treating this evening, expect readings in the 50′s. A cold front sweeps in overnight, producing scattered clouds, strong wind gusts up to 40 mph, and a much cooler Sunday in store. Highs will only reach the 30′s and 40′s during the day. Turning our attention to the upcoming week, we can expect a gradual warm up, with highs in the 50′s Monday, near 60° by Election Day, and readings in the middle 60′s through Friday.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 61°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  A few clouds overnight. Low: 34°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY:  Mostly sunny this afternoon. High: 42°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph

