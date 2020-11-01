Blustery & Cooler Today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Hope you got a chance to enjoy the warm sunshine on Saturday. A front sweeping through the region overnight not only produced scattered clouds and blustery winds, but also ushered in much cooler air. We’ll keep sunshine in the weather picture for Sunday, but highs will only reach the 30′s to the lower 40′s, a good 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Strong winds will continue as well, making it feel even colder during the day. A WIND ADVISORY will remain in effect for our northern and eastern counties until 2 PM. Lows drop into the 20′s tonight, followed by sunny and milder conditions to start the week. Highs return to the 50′s, warming to near 60 degrees for Election Day. Expect a gradual warming trend through the rest of the week with highs in the 60′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cooler. High: 43°. Wind: NW 15-30+ mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Low: 27°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 54°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

