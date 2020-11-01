Advertisement

Blustery & Cooler Today

Wind gusts up to 45 mph in some locations
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Hope you got a chance to enjoy the warm sunshine on Saturday. A front sweeping through the region overnight not only produced scattered clouds and blustery winds, but also ushered in much cooler air. We’ll keep sunshine in the weather picture for Sunday, but highs will only reach the 30′s to the lower 40′s, a good 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Strong winds will continue as well, making it feel even colder during the day. A WIND ADVISORY will remain in effect for our northern and eastern counties until 2 PM. Lows drop into the 20′s tonight, followed by sunny and milder conditions to start the week. Highs return to the 50′s, warming to near 60 degrees for Election Day. Expect a gradual warming trend through the rest of the week with highs in the 60′s.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny, blustery and cooler. High: 43°. Wind: NW 15-30+ mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

TONIGHT:  Clear and very cold. Low: 27°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY:  Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 54°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunny, blustery and cooler conditions today with highs in the 30's & 40's.

Forecast

Cooler Sunday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

Forecast

Halloween Forecast QC

Updated: 14 hours ago
Warm Halloween, cooler Sunday

Forecast

“Spooktacular” Warm Weather For Halloween

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

Latest News

Forecast

“Spooktacular” Warm Weather For Halloween

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm today with highs in the 50's to low 60's.

Forecast

Warm but breezy Halloween

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

Forecast

Weekend Halloween QC

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
Weekend QC

Forecast

Warm but breezy Halloween

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

Forecast

Mild Halloween

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
There's a warmer Halloween ahead with no snow!