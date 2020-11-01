Advertisement

Cooler Sunday

Windy too
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - ***Daylight Saving Time ends 2 AM Sunday***

It will still be breezy while going out tonight and temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by 7 PM. There will be an increase in clouds later this evening and they will move out by morning. A cold front will bring howling winds from the northwest tomorrow with gusts up to 40 mph possible. The incoming cooler air will drop highs to the upper 30s and low 40s. To start the next work week things are going to be on the increase! Temperatures will continue to rise with highs into the mid-60s by Thursday.

TONIGHT: A few clouds overnight. Low: 33°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Cold, feeling like low 30s. High: 42°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cold. Low: 27°. Wind: W 0-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Halloween Forecast QC

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Warm Halloween, cooler Sunday

Forecast

“Spooktacular” Warm Weather For Halloween

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

Forecast

“Spooktacular” Warm Weather For Halloween

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm today with highs in the 50's to low 60's.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm but breezy Halloween

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

Forecast

Weekend Halloween QC

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
Weekend QC

Forecast

Warm but breezy Halloween

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

Forecast

Mild Halloween

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
There's a warmer Halloween ahead with no snow!

Forecast

Cool today

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

Forecast

Partly sunny and still cool today

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:42 AM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!