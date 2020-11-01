Cooler Sunday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - ***Daylight Saving Time ends 2 AM Sunday***

It will still be breezy while going out tonight and temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by 7 PM. There will be an increase in clouds later this evening and they will move out by morning. A cold front will bring howling winds from the northwest tomorrow with gusts up to 40 mph possible. The incoming cooler air will drop highs to the upper 30s and low 40s. To start the next work week things are going to be on the increase! Temperatures will continue to rise with highs into the mid-60s by Thursday.

TONIGHT: A few clouds overnight. Low: 33°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Cold, feeling like low 30s. High: 42°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cold. Low: 27°. Wind: W 0-10 mph.

