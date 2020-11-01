Advertisement

ICU usage for COVID-19 patients matches May peak while cases set another record in Iowa

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa - Patients in intensive care due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus tied a record, based on data provided by the state on Sunday morning, as newly-reported cases surpass a record set just the day before.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 2,887 cases of COVID-19 were reported since the same time on Saturday, putting the state’s total at 130,244. 93,511 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 323.

One additional death was reported in the last 24 hours. The state’s total since the pandemic began is 1,716.

676 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of 46. 164 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net increase of 11. This matches the level of ICU usage seen on May 7 during the first peak of critical illness with the pandemic in Iowa. Total hospitalization is up 62% compared to the early May peak. 53 people require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of two since Saturday morning’s report. Ventilator usage hit a record high at 109 on May 7.

128 new patients were admitted to hospitals during the 24-hour reporting period, a new record for single-day admissions.

The positivity rate has risen again, reaching 13.3% on Sunday.

In Scott County, 5,224 have tested positive, 43 have died, and 3,332 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

