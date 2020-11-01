Illinois officials report 6,980 new cases of COVID-19; 35 additional deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported an additional 6,980 COVID-19 cases in the state on Sunday. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories also reported 78,458 tests.

Health officials also reported an additional 35 deaths in Illinois on Sunday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 9,792, confirmed cases to 417,280, and tests conducted to 7,808,303 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Rock Island County Health Department reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,674. Currently, 48 patients are hospitalized in the county, which is the highest daily total to date. The previous high was 33 on Oct. 20. The death toll from this virus remains at 103.

The new cases are:

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 2 women in their 70s

· 7 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 6 women in their 40s

· 6 women in their 30s

· 6 women in their 20s

· 3 women in their teens

· 1 girl in her teens

· 4 men in their 70s

· 4 men in their 60s

· 4 men in their 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 4 men in their 30s

· 7 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 2 boys in their teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

