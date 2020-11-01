Advertisement

Illinois officials report 6,980 new cases of COVID-19; 35 additional deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported an additional 6,980 COVID-19 cases in the state on Sunday. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories also reported 78,458 tests.

Health officials also reported an additional 35 deaths in Illinois on Sunday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 9,792, confirmed cases to 417,280, and tests conducted to 7,808,303 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Rock Island County Health Department reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,674. Currently, 48 patients are hospitalized in the county, which is the highest daily total to date. The previous high was 33 on Oct. 20. The death toll from this virus remains at 103.

The new cases are:

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 2 women in their 70s

· 7 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 6 women in their 40s

· 6 women in their 30s

· 6 women in their 20s

· 3 women in their teens

· 1 girl in her teens

· 4 men in their 70s

· 4 men in their 60s

· 4 men in their 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 4 men in their 30s

· 7 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 2 boys in their teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Moline Fire Department responds to house fire Sunday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A firefighter on the scene tells TV6 the fire caused little damage to the home.

Illinois News

Multiple departments respond to Rock Island house fire Sunday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Battalion Chief from the Rock Island Fire Department says the home received a lot of damage but doesn’t believe the home is a total loss.

News

ICU usage for COVID-19 patients matches May peak while cases set another record in Iowa

Updated: 1 hours ago
As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 2,887 cases of COVID-19 were reported since the same time on Saturday, putting the state’s total at 130,244. 93,511 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 323.

News

One woman dead after crash in Warren County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Authorities say two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Illinois 164 when one of those vehicles crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle head-on.

Latest News

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Sunny, blustery and cooler conditions today with highs in the 30's & 40's.

News

QC Residents get creative with Halloween activities

Updated: 18 hours ago
Residents found new ways to deliver candy this year, including delivery via fishing line

News

Judge backs Iowa’s limits on absentee ballot drop box sites

Updated: 22 hours ago
Most absentee ballots have already been returned and auditors had dropped plans to add drop box locations even if Pate’s guidance was suspended.

News

Court-ordered robocalls sent to ‘electoral terror’ victims

Updated: 22 hours ago
Nearly 30,000 recipients of what a judge described as “electoral terror” robocalls designed to scare people from voting have received new court-ordered calls saying the earlier call had false information that intimidated voters.

News

Illinois sets another coronavirus record with 7,899 new cases according to officials

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department reports a record 132 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,609. The previous high was Friday.

News

Over 2,800 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa; record set for additional cases and total hospitalizations

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 2,823 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported since the same time on Friday, putting the state’s total at 127,357.