Large police presence on W. Kimberly Road & Wisconsin Avenue following pursuit

(WOWT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence near the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Wisconsin Avenue on Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. Police confirm the presence is related to a pursuit by Iowa State Patrol that came into Davenport.

Officials are rerouting traffic until the scene is cleared.

TV6 has a crew on the scene.

Watch our Facebook Live from the scene here:

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

