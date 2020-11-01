Large police presence on W. Kimberly Road & Wisconsin Avenue following pursuit
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence near the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Wisconsin Avenue on Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. Police confirm the presence is related to a pursuit by Iowa State Patrol that came into Davenport.
Officials are rerouting traffic until the scene is cleared.
