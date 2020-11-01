Moline Fire Department responds to house fire Sunday morning

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 100th block of 6th Avenue in Moline early Sunday morning.

A firefighter on the scene tells TV6 the fire caused little damage to the home.

There were people home at the time, but no one is injured according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

