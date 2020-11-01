Multiple departments respond to Rock Island house fire Sunday morning

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island firefighters responded to a house fire around 2 a.m. on Sunday on the 1400 block of 5th Street. A Battalion Chief from the Rock Island Fire Department says the home received a lot of damage but doesn’t believe the home is a total loss.

Officials say no one was in the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Moline and East Moline Fire Departments assisted the Rock Island Fire Department at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.