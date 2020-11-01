Advertisement

One woman dead after crash in Warren County

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HALE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police responded to a crash on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on Illinois 164 just East of 30th Street in Warren County. Authorities say two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Illinois 164 when one of those vehicles crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle head-on.

35-year-old Amber Dean was pronounced dead at the scene, the other driver did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

This crash is still under investigation.

