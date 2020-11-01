One woman dead after crash in Warren County

HALE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police responded to a crash on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on Illinois 164 just East of 30th Street in Warren County. Authorities say two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Illinois 164 when one of those vehicles crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle head-on.

35-year-old Amber Dean was pronounced dead at the scene, the other driver did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

This crash is still under investigation.

