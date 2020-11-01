QC Residents get creative with Halloween activities

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - With many uncertainties surrounding many people’s Halloween plans this year, residents across the QCA found ways to get kids their candy. For Kim Lundry, she gave candy to kids via a tube.

“They (the kids) love it, they want to try it again, they want to come back again," Lundry said. "They want to see how it works, some of them can’t figure out how it works so it’s going over pretty well.”

For Sheila Sarginson, she handed out candy from her boat in her driveway and with a bucket attached to a fishing line. Sarginson said she came up with the idea after looking to strike a balance between social distancing and keeping Halloween fun.

“Well, we’re going to winterize our boat tomorrow and it was sitting in the driveway," Sarginson said. "And I was thinking about social distancing, and we like to have fun, we just like to have.”

