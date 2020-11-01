Advertisement

Tropical Storm Eta forms, ties record for most named storms

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory.
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory.(NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the Caribbean, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center says the system reached maximum sustained winds of 40 mph late Saturday.

It’s centered 270 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms.

This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.

Hurricane season still has a month to go. It ends Nov. 30.

In 2005, Zeta formed in the end of December.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

QC Residents get creative with Halloween activities

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Residents found new ways to deliver candy this year, including delivery via fishing line

National

Super typhoon slams into Philippines, 1 million evacuated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed.

News

Judge backs Iowa’s limits on absentee ballot drop box sites

Updated: 4 hours ago
Most absentee ballots have already been returned and auditors had dropped plans to add drop box locations even if Pate’s guidance was suspended.

News

Court-ordered robocalls sent to ‘electoral terror’ victims

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nearly 30,000 recipients of what a judge described as “electoral terror” robocalls designed to scare people from voting have received new court-ordered calls saying the earlier call had false information that intimidated voters.

Latest News

National

Orthodox priest shot at church in France, motive unknown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police locked down the neighborhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

National Politics

Obama: Trump failed to take pandemic, presidency seriously

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are participating in a number of events in the final weekend of the presidential campaign.

News

Illinois sets another coronavirus record with 7,899 new cases according to officials

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department reports a record 132 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,609. The previous high was Friday.

News

Over 2,800 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa; record set for additional cases and total hospitalizations

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 2,823 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported since the same time on Friday, putting the state’s total at 127,357.