Alzheimer’s Association: Dementia, Alzheimer’s death rates rise amid COVID-19 pandemic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The number of deaths attributable to Alzherimer’s and dementia have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“The number of deaths above average in this disease category far exceeds all categories reported by the CDC,” said Lauren Livingston, Alzheimer’s Association Communications Director. "In fact, through the end of September, there have been at least 31,047 more deaths due to Alzheimer’s or another dementia nationwide than would be expected normally.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there have been 304 more deaths in Iowa and 1,178 more deaths in Illinois than expected this year due. This is a 13.9% increase in Iowa and 16.3% increase in Illinois compared to the five-year average.

Officials say those living with Alzheimer’s, particularly in long-term care facilities, are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

The Alzheimer’s Association shared statistics about outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Iowa and Illinois:

As of today in Iowa, there are currently 76 COVID-19 outbreaks in LTC facilities according to the Iowa Coronavirus website. The total number of deaths in LTC amount to 835, which accounts for 49% of the total deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa. This is almost 10% more than the national average of 40% of COVID-19 deaths that are linked to nursing homes and other LTC settings according to recent reports.

In Illinois, there have been a total of 34,278 cases and 5,127 deaths in LTC facilities according to the Illinois Coronavirus website. The total number of cases in LTC amounts to 8.2% of the total cases in the state. The total number of deaths in LTC amounts to 52% of the total deaths in the state, which is 12% over the national average of 40% of COVID-19 deaths that are linked to nursing homes and other LTC settings according to recent reports.

More than 66,000 people in Iowa and 230,000 people in Illinois live with Alzheimer’s disease. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with the disease, which is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

