Bettendorf Transit offering free fixed-route rides to veterans next week

(KMVT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Transit will offer free fixed-route rides to veterans next week.

City officials say this is to pay tribute to all men and women who have served the country.

The free rides will be available to veterans during the week of Nov. 9 to 14.

Additional information regarding transit routes and schedules is available at www.bettendorf.org.

