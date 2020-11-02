Breezy, sunny and warmer today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - We are off to a chilly start this new work week with many areas in the teens and low 20s for temperatures. This will be the coldest day for the rest of the week as SW winds develop and sunshine boost highs into the mid 50s today. From Election day on, we will have sunny skies each day and highs in the 60s and 70s. It’s not until Sunday night that any precip chances return for the QCA.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 56°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 36°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 65°.

