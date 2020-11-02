Advertisement

City of Davenport: Notifications, Text, & Email Alerts

Sign up for snow emergency news
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Residents of the City of Davenport are being encouraged to sign up for Davenport’s snow emergency alerts. Residents can choose to receive the alerts as a text message, an email or a voice alert. Nicole Gleason, Assistant City Administrator Public Works Director, joins PSL to explain the new notification system and how interested people can sign up to get the news directly to their devices.

To subscribe you can visit this website and you will enter the phone number or email address where you would like to receive information. You will then select snow emergency declarations and hit submit.

Snow emergency notifications are the most reliable way to know when a snow emergency has been declared. Snow emergencies are declared when the area is expected to receive ice and significant hazard producing and travel slowing snow. As part of winter preparation and to help the community prepare, Davenport will be conducting a test of the snow emergency alert notification system next week (sometime during the week of November 2-6). Subscribers who do not receive notification will be advised to let us know so we can make sure our records and their submission are accurate.

Visitors and residents are reminded that parking is prohibited on Posted Snow Routes when a snow emergency is declared. Public Work crews need to work on the highest traffic volume roads and hills and this is why snow routes parking rules need to be enforced to ensure priority service that helps everyone get around when the area receives high impact snow events.

You can find more on the city’s posted snow routes and other links on the city’s website.

City of Davenport: Phone Text & Email Alert PAGE

