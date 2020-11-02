Colder night ahead

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After a warm Halloween, today winds are howling and bringing cooler air with it. With the front moving through, most areas only saw low 40s this afternoon. The sunshine will continue into this evening and Monday! There will be one more cooler morning for the week tomorrow, and then temperatures are rising! Monday will start in the 20s, feeling like the teens in some areas. High pressure will build farther to the south in the afternoon bringing the return of southerly winds at around 15 mph in the afternoon. This, combined with the sunshine, will help us rise highs to the mid-50s. After that, temperatures will become milder for this time of year with them reaching into the mid-60s! Sunshine is welcomed through much of this week.

TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Low: 23°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 55°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild. Low: 38°. Wind: SW 0-10 mph.

