Coolest tomorrow morning, then improving

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Sunday had winds reaching 50 mph and temperatures in the low 40s for the afternoon! There will be one more cold morning ahead before we see improvements.

Monday morning temperatures will be in the 20s and feeling like the teens for most.

It will feel like the teens Monday morning. (KWQC)

By the late morning high pressure will build farther to the south and will allow winds to come from the southwest and help with clearer skies. These winds will be breezy around 15 mph for the late morning and early afternoon, but nothing as strong as what we saw Sunday! This helps us reach the mid-50s by the afternoon.

High pressure to the south will aid southerly winds to the area. (KWQC)

For Election Day temperatures will be in the 40s for the morning and 60s in the afternoon with lighter winds and sunny skies.

Election Day has mild temperatures, clear skies and light winds! (KWQC)

If you were worried about the heat bill after dealing with the past few days, there will be a good chance you can back off it later into the work week! Lows will be near 50 and highs will be well into the 60s.

