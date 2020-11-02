Davenport Police respond to shots fired on Central Park & Grand
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police confirm they responded to a call for shots fired near the intersection of East Central Park Avenue and Grand Avenue around 9 p.m.
TV6 crews on scene say they saw about four Davenport Police vehicles as well as the Crime Scene Unit investigating the area.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
