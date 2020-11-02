Advertisement

Decision 2020: What you need to know before Tuesday’s election

Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 and while time is running out to vote, you still have time to do so.

With a global pandemic, voting deadlines, potential issues with voting, and more, TV6 wants to make sure you have everything you need ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Below you will find the information for both Iowa and Illinois.

Throughout Election Day and well into the evening and overnight hours, TV6 will be bringing you live updates on our OTT platforms, our news app, on our social media accounts and on television.

Make sure to download our free TV6 news app, linked below, so you can get alerts on the latest elections news and when we will be going live. You can also view those live reports at this link.

  • TV6 realizes the historical significance of this race and the discord that has surrounded it. Therefore, we are monitoring comments and putting other restrictions on our page in order to facilitate respectful discussions. We will take down any comments with pictures, memes, etc., any comments that target an individual with name-calling, threats, jokes, or accusations, and any comments spreading speculation or rumors.
TV6 News App for Android users
TV6 News App for Apple users

If you have a story idea or a tip related to this election you would like to send to TV6 you can do so by emailing us at News@KWQC.com.

Illinois:

  • COVID Precautions:
  • Deadlines:
    • In-person voting: November 3
      • Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Election results:
  • Issues voting?
    • If you’re having issues voting you can find information at this link.

Iowa:

  • COVID Precautions:
    • In Iowa, the AP reports that “county officials said they were preparing for scores of confirmed or potentially infected people to vote curbside.”
  • Deadlines:
    • In-person voting: November 3
      • Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Election results:
  • Issues voting?
    • If you’re having issues with voting you can find your county auditor’s information at this link. There you will also find the secretary of state’s website.

Some results may start populating Tuesday evening but some may not come in for a while. NPR reports that after election night, a winner may not be made clear immediately. They also are reporting when we can expect results from six major states; Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

NPR reports “with a record number of voters casting their ballots by mail, the influx could delay final tallies for days.”

TV6 will be providing a live blog, seen below, for our viewers starting on Tuesday, Nov. 3. In the event, there is a polling location that is experiencing technical issues we will post that in the blog below.

We’ll also work to alert viewers on how voting is going throughout the TV6 viewing area. Have an issue or a news tip regarding elections that you want us to investigate? Email us at news@kwqc.com and we’ll look into it.

