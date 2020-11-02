Decision 2020: What you need to know before Tuesday’s election

(KWQC) - Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 and while time is running out to vote, you still have time to do so.

With a global pandemic, voting deadlines, potential issues with voting, and more, TV6 wants to make sure you have everything you need ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Below you will find the information for both Iowa and Illinois.

Social Media Policy:

TV6 realizes the historical significance of this race and the discord that has surrounded it. Therefore, we are monitoring comments and putting other restrictions on our page in order to facilitate respectful discussions. We will take down any comments with pictures, memes, etc., any comments that target an individual with name-calling, threats, jokes, or accusations, and any comments spreading speculation or rumors.

Illinois:

Iowa:

COVID Precautions: In Iowa, the AP reports that “county officials said they were preparing for scores of confirmed or potentially infected people to vote curbside.”

Deadlines: In-person voting: November 3 Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Election results: Click this link for election results.

Issues voting? If you’re having issues with voting you can find your county auditor’s information at this link . There you will also find the secretary of state’s website.



Some results may start populating Tuesday evening but some may not come in for a while. NPR reports that after election night, a winner may not be made clear immediately. They also are reporting when we can expect results from six major states; Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

NPR reports “with a record number of voters casting their ballots by mail, the influx could delay final tallies for days.”

TV6 will be providing a live blog, seen below, for our viewers starting on Tuesday, Nov. 3. In the event, there is a polling location that is experiencing technical issues we will post that in the blog below.

