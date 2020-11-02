Drive Thru Trick or Treat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Looking for a safe, fun Halloween event for the whole family? St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport is hosting a Drive-Thru Halloween Event on Friday, October 30th from 6pm-8pm in the East Parking Lot at 2363 W 3rd St. Amber Sherrod joined PSL to invite community members to participate by driving their cars through the parking lot to check out the decorated trunks and stations.

Due to safety and social distancing, we will not be allowing the community to walk through the event. There will be 4 stations set up through the parking lot that will be passing out candy/novelty items, crafts, church info/local business info, and community resource info. Each station will have members wearing masks and gloves to make sure you receive your items safely. Additional trunks will not be passing anything out, but they invite you to enjoy their decorations.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact the church office (563) 322-5318 or contact Amber Sherrod at asherrod82@icloud.com.

