Free rides to the polls offered to voters in Scott County
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and you still have time to cast your ballot.
For Scott County residents who are registered voters, if you are in need of a ride to the polls both parties are offering free rides to help.
- Scott County Democratic Party: 563-324-7699
- Scott County Republican Party: 563-823-5854
In Illinois, Uber is offering discounted rates for riders who want to head to the polls.
The ride service is offering a 50% discount off roundtrip rides to and from polling places in Illinois.
