Free rides to the polls offered to voters in Scott County

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and you still have time to cast your ballot.

For Scott County residents who are registered voters, if you are in need of a ride to the polls both parties are offering free rides to help.

Scott County Democratic Party : 563-324-7699

Scott County Republican Party : 563-823-5854

In Illinois, Uber is offering discounted rates for riders who want to head to the polls.

The ride service is offering a 50% discount off roundtrip rides to and from polling places in Illinois.

