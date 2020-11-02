Advertisement

Free rides to the polls offered to voters in Scott County

For Scott County residents who are registered voters, if you need a ride to the polls both parties are offering free rides to help.
For Scott County residents who are registered voters, if you need a ride to the polls both parties are offering free rides to help.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and you still have time to cast your ballot.

For Scott County residents who are registered voters, if you are in need of a ride to the polls both parties are offering free rides to help.

  • Scott County Democratic Party: 563-324-7699
  • Scott County Republican Party: 563-823-5854

In Illinois, Uber is offering discounted rates for riders who want to head to the polls.

The ride service is offering a 50% discount off roundtrip rides to and from polling places in Illinois.

You can find more Decision 2020 coverage by clicking this link.

