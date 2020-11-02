Advertisement

Halloween Health & Vendor FAir

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Join Howard Health Quarters for a spooky and fun Health & Vendor Fair! Aaron Howard joins PSL to talk about what’s going on Halloween morning.

This Halloween Health & Vendor Fair will take place Saturday Oct 31, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Volleyball Factory (2060 W River Drive Davenport).

Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume for fun and/or to enter into the “Best Costume” contest to win a PRIZE!! Vendors will be doing trick-or-treating for children and families. All attendees can enter into vendor giveaway drawings to win prizes from vendors. Things to bring: tyrick-or-treat bags, yoga mat, water bottle, and money if you wish to purchase items from vendors or to make donations.

