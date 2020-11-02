Advertisement

Illinois officials report 6,200+ coronavirus cases, 20 deaths Monday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,222 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 20 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 423,502 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,810 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Champaign County: 1 male 60s
  • Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 0ver 100
  • DuPage County: 1 male 80s
  • Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
  • Lake County: 1 male 80s
  • Mason County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
  • Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100
  • Piatt County: 1 female 60s
  • Will County: 1 male 90s

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 68,118 tests in Illinois for a total 7,876,421.

As of Sunday night, 3,371 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 722 patients were in the ICU and 298 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released the following statement about positivity rates in the state:

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 26 – November 1 is 8.1%.  This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests.  Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July.  Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests.  On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 26, 2020 – November 1, 2020 is 9.7%.

Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture.  Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections.  Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

