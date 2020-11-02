Advertisement

Illinois region two, including Quad Cities area, to begin enhanced COVID-19 mitigation on Wednesday

Illinois Dept. of Public Health Restore Illinois Region map
Illinois Dept. of Public Health Restore Illinois Region map(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Dept. of Public Health and Gov. Pritzker have announced COVID-19 resurgence mitigations for region two, which includes the Illinois Quad Cities.

According to IDPH, the new restrictions will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 after the region has seen a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of eight percent or above for three consecutive days. This exceeds the state’s thresholds under the Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.

Region 2 includes Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall, Grundy, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Peoria, Tazwell, McLean, Woodford, Livingston, and LaSalle counties.

“Region 2 has now sustained an average positivity rate of 8 percent or higher for three consecutive days, meaning that now every region in Illinois will soon be operating under resurgence mitigations,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “I know that the vast majority of people in this state want to keep themselves safe, their families and children safe, their parents and neighbors and friends. I have always maintained enormous faith in the people of Illinois to do what’s right for each other. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising across our state, across the Midwest and across the nation, we have to act responsibly and collectively to protect the people we love.”

“The mitigation measures soon to be implemented across the entire state of Illinois have been established to protect your health and the health of those around you,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “These mitigation measures are not meant as a punishment, but as a way to help all of us co-exist with COVID-19 more safely.”

Mitigation measures taking effect November 4 in Region 2 include:

  • Bars - No indoor service. All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m. All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside. No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed). Tables should be 6 feet apart. No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting. No dancing or standing indoors. Reservations required for each party. No seating of multiple parties at one table.
  • Restaurants - No indoor dining or bar service. All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m. Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart. No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting. Reservations required for each party. No seating of multiple parties at one table.
  • Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings - Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity. No party buses. Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.

The positivity rate in Region 2 has fluctuated in recent months, according to the Illinois Dept. of Public Health, with the region currently seeing an 9.3% positivity rate as of today. While the rate was 7.7% in early September, it dropped to 5% by early October and increased again to 7.2% in late October. Region 2 has also experienced a slight uptick in hospitalizations in October after leveling off the two months prior, the state reported.

The department will continue to track the positivity rate in Region 2 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place. If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days, then the regions will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan. If the positivity rate averages between 6.5% and 8%, the new mitigations will remain in place and unchanged. If the positivity rate averages greater than or equal to 8% after 14 days, more stringent mitigations may be applied to further reduce spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

