Iowa officials report 1,469 new coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,469 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 131,713 cases, with a positivity rate of 13.4% and 1,733 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 984,539 Iowans have been tested and 93,813 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 718 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, a new record high. Of those patients, 108 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 156 were in the intensive care unit and 57 were on ventilators.

14-day positivity rates for Quad City area counties:

Scott: 15.1%

Clinton: 14.8%

Muscatine: 16.0%

Cedar: 14.6%

Dubuque: 19.3%

Des Moines: 16.1%

Louisa: 10.8%

