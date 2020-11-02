Advertisement

Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette arrested for OWI after allegedly driving 74 in a 30 mph zone

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Joey Donia
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Iowa senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was arrested early Sunday morning for operating a vehicle while under the influence just hours after the Iowa football team lost to Northwestern 21-20 at Kinnick Stadium.

According to the police report, Smith-Marsette allegedly was traveling 74 mph in a 30 mph zone. He blew a .13% blood-alcohol level.

This is Smith-Marsette’s first OWI offense.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced that Smith-Marsette will be suspended for Saturday’s game against Michigan State.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hawkeyes give up early lead to fall to Northwestern at home

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Iowa got off to a 17-0 lead in the 1st quarter against Northwestern but they were then outscored 21-3 to lose 21-20. WATCH for highlights & post game reaction.

Sports

Hawkeyes give up early lead to fall to Northwestern at home

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Sports

Highlight Zone October 30th

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT
|
By Joey Donia
Watch all of the highlights from Friday’s high school football playoff action.

Sports

Bella Moeller stands out as a star on her Davenport football team

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:10 AM CDT
Bella Moeller is an 11 year old girl that decide to play football for the first time in 2020. Without knowing what to expect, she ended up becoming one of the key players on a team that has all boys and two girls.

Latest News

Sports

Mount Pleasant Wins TV6 Play Of The Week

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
Mount Pleasant wins TV6 play of the week from a 94 yard touchdown pass by Jack Johnson.

Sports

Wilton & Burlington ND Win Regional Final To Move Onto State

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
The Wilton Beavers and Burlington ND are going to state after their regional final wins.

Sports

Wilton & Burlington ND Win Regional Final To Move Onto State

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Sports

IHSA defies Governor Pritzker and IDPH; announces basketball season can start as scheduled

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Joey Donia
The Illinois High School Association is defying COVID-19 restrictions set by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health that put the high school basketball season on hold

Sports

Illinois Winter basketball season put “on hold” after state raises risk of playing

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:44 AM CDT
High School & youth basketball in Illinois has been raised from medium risk to high risk. The winter sport will join other winter sports in being put "on hold".

Sports

Pleasant Valley sweeps Muscatine to make back-to-back trips to state

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:38 AM CDT
Pleasant Valley sweeps Muscatine at home to make back-to-back trips to state.