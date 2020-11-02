Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette arrested for OWI after allegedly driving 74 in a 30 mph zone

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Iowa senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was arrested early Sunday morning for operating a vehicle while under the influence just hours after the Iowa football team lost to Northwestern 21-20 at Kinnick Stadium.

According to the police report, Smith-Marsette allegedly was traveling 74 mph in a 30 mph zone. He blew a .13% blood-alcohol level.

This is Smith-Marsette’s first OWI offense.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced that Smith-Marsette will be suspended for Saturday’s game against Michigan State.

