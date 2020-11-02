Advertisement

Iowans set new record for voter registration

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By Angela Rose
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A record number of Iowans are registered to vote this election.

According to Secretary of State Paul Pate, 2,095,581 voters are actively registered in the state as of Monday morning.

Iowa’s previous record was set in the months following the 2016 general election.

“Iowa is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation,” Secretary Pate said. “I’m glad to see so many people engaged in the process heading into Tuesday’s general election.”

He says more than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is registered to vote.

“It has never been easier to register to vote in Iowa, whether it’s online, through the mail or at the polls on Election Day,” Secretary Pate added. “I want every eligible Iowan to be a voter.”

Iowa voter registration breakdown:

Democratic: 699,001

  • Republican:  719,591
  • No Party:  659,488
  • Other: 17,501

TOTAL: 2,095,581

As of Monday morning, 1,036,409 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election.  Secretary Pate says 955,971 ballots have also been received by county auditors.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,469 new coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa continues reaching record high numbers for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

News

New traffic changes begin Monday in West Davenport

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

New traffic changes begin Monday in West Davenport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Traffic between Waverly Road and Zenith Ave will change on Monday, Nov. 2.

Decision 2020

Free rides to the polls offered to voters in Scott County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
For Scott County residents who are registered voters, if you need a ride to the polls both parties are offering free rides to help.

Latest News

News

Illinois region two, including Quad Cities area, to begin enhanced COVID-19 mitigation on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

One dead, another injured after pursuit in Davenport

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Rock Island residents reminded to properly dispose of trash during holiday season

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

One dead after single-vehicle accident at Valley Drive in Bettendorf

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials say the vehicle traveled several hundred feet, striking a tree head-on. The driver was reportedly wearing her seatbelt and was extricated by the Bettendorf Fire Department.

News

One dead after single-vehicle accident at Valley Drive in Bettendorf

Updated: 3 hours ago

Iowa News

No more FEMA assistance applications accepted for Iowa derecho survivors after Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The deadline for survivors has been extended through Monday, November 2.