Iowans set new record for voter registration

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A record number of Iowans are registered to vote this election.

According to Secretary of State Paul Pate, 2,095,581 voters are actively registered in the state as of Monday morning.

Iowa’s previous record was set in the months following the 2016 general election.

“Iowa is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation,” Secretary Pate said. “I’m glad to see so many people engaged in the process heading into Tuesday’s general election.”

He says more than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is registered to vote.

“It has never been easier to register to vote in Iowa, whether it’s online, through the mail or at the polls on Election Day,” Secretary Pate added. “I want every eligible Iowan to be a voter.”

Iowa voter registration breakdown:

Democratic: 699,001

Republican: 719,591

No Party: 659,488

Other: 17,501

TOTAL: 2,095,581

As of Monday morning, 1,036,409 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election. Secretary Pate says 955,971 ballots have also been received by county auditors.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.