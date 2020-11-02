Advertisement

KWQC 70th Anniversary: Looking back at station slogans

Learn the background to the popular “Hello” song
By Marcia Lense
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

After having several slogans over the years, station managers wanted a campaign that reflected on the good things about the Quad City community. So in the early 90s, they purchased a music bed and customized it with lyrics and images about the place we call home.

It led to the introduction of a simultaneous promotion as the station that “Cares for You” and sponsorship of dozens of community activities and events like the Race for the Cure, Toys for Tots drop-off donation drive, and the Women’s Health and Lifestyle Fair.

The “Hello” song went away in 2010, but the station continues to air videos of people in the community saying “Hello Quad Cities” at the end of the 6:00 p. m. news broadcast.

