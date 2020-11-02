Advertisement

Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer This Afternoon

Gradual Warming Trend Through The Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - High pressure will continue to build out of the plains and into the upper Midwest, making for a period of milder sunny days and crisp cool nights through the week. Look for highs reaching the lower to middle 50′s this afternoon, followed by lows in the 30′s tonight. Temperatures will warm into the 60′s for Election Day, then reach into the middle 60′s to near 70 degrees through Friday and into the weekend.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 56°. Wind: SW 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 36°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 65°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer This Afternoon

