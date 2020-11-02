Advertisement

New traffic changes begin Monday in West Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - New traffic pattern changes will take place starting Monday, Nov. 2 in West Davenport.

Starting Monday, traffic between Waverly Road and Zenith Avenue will change. Only westbound drivers will be allowed through.

Davenport Public Works says this is part of the reconstruction of West 13th Street to Waverly Road. This has been going on since the end of August and is estimated to be completed by the end of November.

