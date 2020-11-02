Advertisement

‘Non-scalable’ fence expected to go up around White House

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A “non-scalable” fence is expected to be placed around the entire perimeter of the White House on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

It will be the same kind of fencing that was put up in the summer during protests in Washington, D.C.

The fence comes as police and other officials are getting ready for possible protests related to the 2020 presidential election.

Many businesses near the White House have already boarded doors and windows, fearing civil unrest after Election Day.

The Secret Service has not issued a comment on the matter.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Single father adopts five children in Ohio

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
A single father adopted five siblings at an Ohio adoption ceremony.

National

Florida family's house vandalized with racial slurs for 6th time

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
The family has reported each of the incidents to police, but no one has been caught yet.

National Politics

Kenosha prepares for election, two months after unrest

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Early voters waiting in line at Kenosha’s municipal offices couldn’t miss the dozens of buildings still boarded up in this little lakefront city.

National Politics

Justice Barrett joins Supreme Court arguments for first time

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new justice was confirmed last week in a 52-48 virtual party-line vote, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee.

National

USC professor looks at SC-05 race

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Latest News

National

USC professor looks at SC-05 race

Updated: 35 minutes ago

National

South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman faces Democratic challenger Moe Brown in re-election campaign

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 6,200+ coronavirus cases, 20 deaths Monday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 423,502 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

National

Longtime Democrat could lose seat in rural Minnesota, experts say

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

2 children pulled alive in dramatic Turkey quake rescues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MEHMET GUZEL and SUZAN FRASER
Onlookers applauded with joy and wept with relief at both scenes in the Turkish city of Izmir, where the vast majority of the deaths and nearly 1,000 injuries have occurred.

National

Minnesota incumbents fight to keep power in tight congressional contests

Updated: 1 hour ago