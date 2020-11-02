Rock Island County Integrity Task Force completes officer involved shooting investigation

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force says it has completed an investigation over the officer involved shooting in October.

According to the Rock Island Police Department, 27-year-old Akbar M. Eaddy died on the night of Friday, Oct. 16 following an exchange of gunfire with officers.

The four officers were put on administrative leave per department protocol while the investigation was conducted.

At approximately 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 16, Rock Island police say they responded to an aggravated domestic disturbance in the 2400 Block of 6th Avenue Rock Island. Police say a female was reportedly being battered by her boyfriend.

Responding officers say Eaddy, had fled the private residence in his vehicle, along with a man and a minor child.

Officers found Eaddy’s vehicle near the location of the aggravated domestic battery and initiated a traffic stop. According to the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force, Eaddy initially yielded to the traffic stop, but fled in his vehicle after an arrest was attempted.

Officers say they were able to find his vehicle again in the 2200 Block of 13th Avenue in Rock Island. According to the investigation released, officers approached Eaddy’s vehicle and gave verbal commands, but Eaddy fled southbound from his vehicle on foot.

Officers then established a perimeter of the area. The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force says that is when Eaddy began opening fire on responding officers. Rock Island police officers Anthony Zier, Andrew Lawler, Zachary Costas and Randy May encountered Eaddy in the 1200 Block of 21st Street Rock Island and attempted to apprehend him. That is when Eaddy reportedly fired again at officers and the four officers subsequently shot back at Eaddy.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed Eaddy was fatally wounded by the exchange of gunfire with officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed Eaddy had multiple gunshot wounds.

Since Oct. 17, the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has collected evidence, reviewed video, conducted interviews and sent evidence for lab testing. The investigation was completed on Monday, Nov. 2.

The case has now been turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal for review.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney will make any decision regarding criminal charges stemming from the incident.

