Advertisement

Rock Island High School temporarily closes due to rise in COVID-19 cases

(WLUC/CDC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - School officials have announced a temporary closure at Rock Island High School. Officials say this is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases at the school.

“Due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 at the high school and a growing number of high school staff/students currently excluded from in-person learning due to a potential exposure,” officials said in a release. “Superintendent Dr. Lawrence is recommending that Rock Island High School close for a period of two weeks to quarantine students and staff.”

Students and staff will do remote learning full-time at home. The temporary closure, according to officials, is designed to minimize the further spread and to keep students and staff safe.

“After consulting with the Rock Island County Health Department, it was determined that Rock Island High School will close for two weeks from Nov. 4 - Nov. 16,” officials said in the release. “Students will report back for Blended Learning on Tuesday, Nov. 17. During this time, all instruction for all Rock Island High School students and staff will be Full Remote Learning, and the high school will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, following state health and safety guidelines.”

Additionally, officials announced that all extracurriculars and activities for Rock Island High School students are suspended through November 16th.

The temporary closure affects Rock Island High School only.

All other Rock Island- Milan Schools will continue to offer blended in-person learning as normal. 

Meal distribution will still occur at the high school during the closure.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

Coronavirus

Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
Adding to the strain, experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole (pandemic)” and some are quitting.

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

Latest News

National

Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Restrictions have been slowly ramping up for weeks in many European countries, but virus cases have continued to rise.

News

Illinois region two, including Quad Cities area, to begin enhanced COVID-19 mitigation on Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago

Coronavirus

Report: Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prince William was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

National

Worried about Thanksgiving? Experts are too

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
As states all over the country deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry Thanksgiving could make things worse.

News

Illinois region two, including Quad Cities area, to begin enhanced COVID-19 mitigation on Wednesday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Dept. of Public Health and Gov. Pritzker announced increased COVID-19 mitigation measures for region two.

News

Illinois officials report 6,980 new cases of COVID-19; 35 additional deaths

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST
|
By KWQC Staff
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 9,792, confirmed cases to 417,280, and tests conducted to 7,808,303 since the beginning of the pandemic.