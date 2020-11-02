Rock Island High School temporarily closes due to rise in COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - School officials have announced a temporary closure at Rock Island High School. Officials say this is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases at the school.

“Due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 at the high school and a growing number of high school staff/students currently excluded from in-person learning due to a potential exposure,” officials said in a release. “Superintendent Dr. Lawrence is recommending that Rock Island High School close for a period of two weeks to quarantine students and staff.”

Students and staff will do remote learning full-time at home. The temporary closure, according to officials, is designed to minimize the further spread and to keep students and staff safe.

“After consulting with the Rock Island County Health Department, it was determined that Rock Island High School will close for two weeks from Nov. 4 - Nov. 16,” officials said in the release. “Students will report back for Blended Learning on Tuesday, Nov. 17. During this time, all instruction for all Rock Island High School students and staff will be Full Remote Learning, and the high school will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, following state health and safety guidelines.”

Additionally, officials announced that all extracurriculars and activities for Rock Island High School students are suspended through November 16th.

The temporary closure affects Rock Island High School only.

All other Rock Island- Milan Schools will continue to offer blended in-person learning as normal.

Meal distribution will still occur at the high school during the closure.

