Warmer than normal temperatures for most of this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Even though we’re in the middle of the coldest morning so far this season, this week will be much warmer than normal. SW winds will develop by this afternoon setting the stage for warmer air to pour in over the QCA. With a large trough to our west, we will be dry this week and each day should be warmer than the last. We will peak in the low 70s on Friday which will be nearly 15º above normal. We will continue with mild air at least through Sunday before a cold front arrives and brings back winter like air early next week.

Feels like the end of November to start the new month (kwqc)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.