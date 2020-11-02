Advertisement

What makes a state swing?

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The outcome of the presidential election will likely hinge on a handful of swing states.

We asked Professor David Schultz from Hamline University in Minnesota, and author of the book Presidential Swing States, to break down the characteristics of what historically defines a swing state.

“The percentage of the population that identified as Republican and Democrat was pretty evenly balanced. There were a lot of people who claimed to be undecided voters. And, these were states where the average voter in the state...was to the right of the average Democratic presidential candidate and to the left of the average Republican presidential candidate. These were centrist states," explained Schultz.

Schultz is watching seven states this Election Day: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. All went for President Trump four years ago.

Schultz points out the number of swing states doesn’t change very often.

“I’m going to say one or two at a time," said Schultz. "So, it’s not completely unpredictable.”

However, the states marked with swing status do change.

“It’s demographic shifts relative to demographic shifts in other states," he said.

Schulz believes reliably red states Arizona, Georgia, and Texas are “on the cusp” of becoming swing states.

“I wouldn’t say flipping once makes you a swing state.  Lots of things can happen.  But, the fact, let’s say, if Arizona were to go Democrat this time, this certainly means come 2024, that’s going to be the center a of a lot of campaign activity for both Democrats and Republicans," said Schultz. “Same thing - if, by chance, Georgia and Texas flipped this election, this is going to set off an incredible amount of political fireworks in four years.”

Schultz says, if Joe Biden wins Texas and its 38 electoral votes, it would be very difficult for President Trump to win re-election. A key state for President Trump to win is Ohio.  No Republican since Abraham Lincoln has won the presidency without winning Ohio.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge backs Iowa’s limits on absentee ballot drop box sites

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
Most absentee ballots have already been returned and auditors had dropped plans to add drop box locations even if Pate’s guidance was suspended.

News

Court-ordered robocalls sent to ‘electoral terror’ victims

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
Nearly 30,000 recipients of what a judge described as “electoral terror” robocalls designed to scare people from voting have received new court-ordered calls saying the earlier call had false information that intimidated voters.

Decision 2020

Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Biden warns of tough days

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
With four days until the election and more than 80 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the shape of the race.

Decision 2020

‘Pivot counties’ could sway Iowa’s presidential election results

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Spencer Maki
As Election Day approaches, eyes will be on ‘pivot counties'. Those are the counties that swing between red and blue in presidential elections.

Decision 2020

Over 90,000 have already voted in the Quad Cities; officials urge safety due to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Local officials throughout the Quad Cities are experiencing a high early voting turnout and they are expecting the same at the polls on Election Day.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Cybersecurity firm helping to protect elections in Iowa

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
"Iowans should remain confident that the state and its partners are taking all the necessary steps to protect the sanctity of their vote."

Decision 2020

Millions of mail ballots not yet returned in key states

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:03 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Combined with early, in-person voting, at least 71.5 million votes have already been cast, more than the total number of advance votes four years ago.

Decision 2020

Official election results could be slower than past years due to number of mail-in ballots

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:11 AM CDT
|
By Spencer Maki
A record number of voters are casting ballots by mail and through early voting.

Decision 2020

Media election planners prepare for a night of mystery

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Election nights always have surprises, but the worry this year is being driven by the large number of people voting early or by mail, in part driven by the coronavirus.

Decision 2020

Trump vs. Biden: What college and student debt changes are likely

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT
|
By Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet
The results of the election are very likely to change the way you repay student loans, whether debt forgiveness is in your future and even how you or your children pay for college.

Decision 2020

Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT
|
By LAURIE KELLMAN
After months filled with disease, disruption and unrest, Americans are worried that Election Day could become a flashpoint.