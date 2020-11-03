Advertisement

Decision 2020: Interactive map on local and national races

TV6 wants to make sure we’re providing coverage on all platforms for our viewers ahead of the 2020 election Tuesday night.
TV6 wants to make sure we’re providing coverage on all platforms for our viewers ahead of the 2020 election Tuesday night.(AP, KWQC News)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - TV6 wants to make sure we’re providing coverage on all platforms for our viewers ahead of the 2020 election Tuesday night.

Below you will see a map breakdown in Iowa and in Illinois by county. You can also view the presidential map breakdown by selecting “U.S. Presidential Race.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Trump or Biden? Big turnout, few hiccups as voters choose

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

National

GOP maneuvers to challenge battleground absentee ballots

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

Decision 2020

FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to ‘stay home’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The automated calls were placed to residents in nearly 90 percent of U.S. area codes.

National Politics

Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Daily COVID-19 cases are rising in all but three states.

National Politics

Federal judge orders postal inspectors to sweep USPS facilities for mail-in ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian issued the order after being presented with data showing on-time delivery of ballots sent by voters was too slow in Michigan and Wisconsin.

National Politics

Republicans try to maintain power in Senate, Democrats seek to widen majority in House

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Power is up for grabs in Congress this Election Day.

Decision 2020

Quad City voters head to the polls on Election Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose and Brittany Kyles
Officials say Quad City voters can expect long lines at polling places on Election Day.

News

Quad City voters head to the polls on Election Day

Updated: 8 hours ago

National Politics

EXPLAINER: Long lines to vote on Election Day aren’t unusual

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
They’re often the product of something as simple as heavier-than-expected turnout for an important election like Tuesday’s presidential, congressional and other races.