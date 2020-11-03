Dixon police seeking public’s help identifying two burglary suspects

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Dixon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance identifying two suspects in relation to a burglary at a gas station early Tuesday morning.

Police say the burglary happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Murphy USA gas station located at 1620 South Galena Avenue.

According to police, the two suspects left the scene in a white Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815)288-4411, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward.

