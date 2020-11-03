Advertisement

Dixon police seeking public’s help identifying two burglary suspects

Dixon police say these are the two burglary suspects they are looking for.
Dixon police say these are the two burglary suspects they are looking for.(Dixon Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Dixon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance identifying two suspects in relation to a burglary at a gas station early Tuesday morning.

Police say the burglary happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Murphy USA gas station located at 1620 South Galena Avenue.

According to police, the two suspects left the scene in a white Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815)288-4411, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward.

Dixon police say the two suspects left the scene in a white Ford Mustang.
Dixon police say the two suspects left the scene in a white Ford Mustang.(Dixon Police Department)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island High School temporarily closes due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Bettendorf Transit offering free fixed-route rides to veterans next week

Updated: 16 minutes ago

National

Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

Decision 2020

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,516 new coronavirus cases, 22 more deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials also reported that 730 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a new record high.

Crime

Illinois man charged with sexually assaulting woman at Davenport Walgreens

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday at Walgreens, 1805 Brady Street, Davenport police said in an arrest affidavit.

Decision 2020

Quad City voters head to the polls on Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose and Brittany Kyles
Officials say Quad City voters can expect long lines at polling places on Election Day.

News

Quad City voters head to the polls on Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

EXPLAINER: Long lines to vote on Election Day aren’t unusual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
They’re often the product of something as simple as heavier-than-expected turnout for an important election like Tuesday’s presidential, congressional and other races.

News

Moline-Coal Valley, Rock Island-Milan, East Moline among Illinois schools closed for Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The school districts announced schools will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3 in observance of Election Day.