Gov. Reynolds announces additional $28 million in relief to hospitals, local health departments

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday that she is allocating an additional $28 million in direct relief to Iowa’s hospitals and local county health departments.

The funding is to help manage increased needs due to COVID-19. It comes from the $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act funds allocated to the state.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact Iowans, it is putting strain on both staffing at our hospitals as well as local public health departments,” Gov. Reynolds said in a statement. “These added funds will provide much-needed relief to hospitals to support their staffing needs in this critical time. They will also support Iowa’s county health departments, which are facing continued and ongoing increases in workload.”

Of the direct relief announced Tuesday, $25 million will be allocated to hospitals to address staffing needs. The funds will be allocated prorated based on average hospital census over the months of September and October. The additional $3 million will be distributed to local county health departments based on a per capita basis.

