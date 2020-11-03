Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds announces additional $28 million in relief to hospitals, local health departments

(PxHere)
(PxHere)(WJHG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday that she is allocating an additional $28 million in direct relief to Iowa’s hospitals and local county health departments.

The funding is to help manage increased needs due to COVID-19. It comes from the $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act funds allocated to the state.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact Iowans, it is putting strain on both staffing at our hospitals as well as local public health departments,” Gov. Reynolds said in a statement. “These added funds will provide much-needed relief to hospitals to support their staffing needs in this critical time. They will also support Iowa’s county health departments, which are facing continued and ongoing increases in workload.”

Of the direct relief announced Tuesday, $25 million will be allocated to hospitals to address staffing needs. The funds will be allocated prorated based on average hospital census over the months of September and October. The additional $3 million will be distributed to local county health departments based on a per capita basis.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Federal judge orders postal inspectors to sweep USPS facilities for mail-in ballots

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian issued the order after being presented with data showing on-time delivery of ballots sent by voters was too slow in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Decision 2020

Trump, Biden hand their fate to voters, with robust turnout

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

Coronavirus

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Daily COVID-19 cases are rising in all but three states.

News

YWCA Quad Cities, A1 Morris Heating & Cooling receive thousands in funds to create job training opportunities

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Governor Reynolds says the funds will be used to create job training opportunities to Iowans impacted by COVID-19.

Latest News

National Politics

Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 76 coronavirus cases, 1 death Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials have reported 4,833 COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County since the pandemic began.

News

Rock Island County Integrity Task Force completes officer involved shooting investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Rumbling threats of legal challenges echo on Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National Politics

Republicans try to maintain power in Senate, Democrats seek to widen majority in House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Power is up for grabs in Congress this Election Day.

News

Rock Island High School temporarily closes due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago