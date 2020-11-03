High resolution satellite capture incredible clouds off the Southern California coast!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - So, I was being all weather “nerdy” today, looking at the high-res satellite loop around the county when I got into work. Wondering what things were doing south of Los Angeles, where my daughter lives, I stumbled upon something I have NEVER seen before. Mind you, I’ve been fascinated with satellite images since I was a kid and have had access to the best ones for decades. Let me set up what I saw. First of all, the “marine layer” is something anyone familiar with California is aware of. It’s the persistent batch of low level clouds, like a fog bank, that sets up over the Pacific ocean just off shore where humid air comes in contact with the much colder ocean waters. This causes the moisture in the air to cool and condense forming the cloud on the water’s surface. It only extends a few hundred feet high. Second, on that part of the coast the wind can do strange things. Depending on the direction it’s coming from it has all kinds of topography to maneuver around, including islands, that can change it’s direction and cause it to bump into winds coming from elsewhere. So, what I saw looks to be explained by low level wind shear interacting with the marine layer! Translation: where the winds converged and either changed direction or caused small areas of spin - think of what happens around your hand when you push it through water on the surface of a pool - the marine layer of low level clouds was able to show off the resulting “eddies”, or swirls of air, that those collisions created.

Where to look (em)

That is to say, if the marine layer wasn’t present, these swirls would never have been visible! On the left side of the frame in the movie I have posted you can see the effect of Santa Cruz Island has on the movement of a couple of these eddies. With the wind being rather strong this particular morning you can see that the marine layer is broken up by the force of the wind dispersing it through the air at the surface that seemed to warm up fairly quickly on this day thanks to ample sunlight.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.