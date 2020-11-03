Holiday Dinner Planning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to continue her “Holiday Hosting Hacks” series. In this segment, it is recommended that you get all your pans out to figure out a game plan for what will fit in your oven---it’s all about getting organized in advance. Watch the segment to learn about timelines, ingredients lists, etc.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

