Illinois man charged with sexually assaulting woman at Davenport Walgreens

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Taylor Ridge man was arrested Monday after police say he grabbed a woman’s groin at a Davenport drug store.

Lloyd Brandon Morrison, 39, faces one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Bond was set Tuesday at $10,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Nov. 13.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday at Walgreens, 1805 Brady Street, Davenport police said in an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Morrison grabbed a woman’s groin without her consent and told her he was “going to rape her.”

The incident was captured on video surveillance. The woman does not know Morrison, according to the affidavit.

