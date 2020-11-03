Iowa officials report 1,516 new coronavirus cases, 22 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,516 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 133,229 cases, with a positivity rate of 13.5% and 1,755 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 988,210 Iowans have been tested and 95,422 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 730 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a new record high. Of those patients, 92 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 170 were in the intensive care unit and 59 were on ventilators.

