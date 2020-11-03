Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,516 new coronavirus cases, 22 more deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,516 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 133,229 cases, with a positivity rate of 13.5% and 1,755 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 988,210 Iowans have been tested and 95,422 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 730 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a new record high. Of those patients, 92 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 170 were in the intensive care unit and 59 were on ventilators.

Latest News

News

Rock Island High School temporarily closes due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Bettendorf Transit offering free fixed-route rides to veterans next week

Updated: 18 minutes ago

National

Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

News

Dixon police seeking public’s help identifying two burglary suspects

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say the two suspects left the gas station in a white Ford Mustang.

Decision 2020

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

Latest News

Crime

Illinois man charged with sexually assaulting woman at Davenport Walgreens

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday at Walgreens, 1805 Brady Street, Davenport police said in an arrest affidavit.

Decision 2020

Quad City voters head to the polls on Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose and Brittany Kyles
Officials say Quad City voters can expect long lines at polling places on Election Day.

News

Quad City voters head to the polls on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

EXPLAINER: Long lines to vote on Election Day aren’t unusual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
They’re often the product of something as simple as heavier-than-expected turnout for an important election like Tuesday’s presidential, congressional and other races.

News

Moline-Coal Valley, Rock Island-Milan, East Moline among Illinois schools closed for Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The school districts announced schools will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3 in observance of Election Day.