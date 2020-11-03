Moline-Coal Valley, Rock Island-Milan, East Moline among Illinois schools closed for Election Day
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline-Coal Valley, Rock Island-Milan and East Moline schools are among other Illinois public schools closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3 in observance of Election Day.
This year, Illinois lawmakers voted to pass a bill making the General Election an official holiday in Illinois.
The Moline-Coal Valley School District says there will be no in-person learning or remote learning on Tuesday. Its schools and offices will all be closed.
“Illinois legislature and Governor Pritzker enacted Senate Bill 1863, making November 3, 2020 a legal holiday, applying to all public schools, state and local government offices across the state," the Moline-Coal Valley School District said in a Facebook post.
According to the Rock Island-Milan School District, there will be no school or meal distribution on Tuesday.
Students at the East Moline School District will not only have no school on Tuesday, but also on Monday, Nov. 2 for parent/teacher conferences and Wednesday, Nov. 4 for Inservice Day.
