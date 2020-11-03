Advertisement

Operation Christmas Child

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -

Aaron Fullan is a guest once again on PSL. He was last on the show in mid-September to discuss how he got an acting job in a nationally distributed video for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. Now is the time to start encouraging participants to get shoeboxes, go shopping, and start packing. Fullan talks about all of that and more.

The video is a “how-to” for packing the shoebox that will be sent to children in need all over the world. It’s an annual humanitarian event that is mostly promoted through Christian churches. This video---where Fullan portrays a dad with a pretty wife and children---us being shown on the organization’s Facebook platform and website.

If you’d like more information about Operation Christmas Child, visit SamaritansPurse.org page for this donation drive. The national collection week of boxes this year is November 16-23, 2020.

