Aaron Fullan is a guest once again on PSL. He was last on the show in mid-September to discuss how he got an acting job in a nationally distributed video for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. Now is the time to start encouraging participants to get shoeboxes, go shopping, and start packing. Fullan talks about all of that and more.

The video is a “how-to” for packing the shoebox that will be sent to children in need all over the world. It’s an annual humanitarian event that is mostly promoted through Christian churches. This video---where Fullan portrays a dad with a pretty wife and children---us being shown on the organization’s Facebook platform and website.

If you’d like more information about Operation Christmas Child, visit SamaritansPurse.org page for this donation drive. The national collection week of boxes this year is November 16-23, 2020.

Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan’s Purse website)

"We are ready to pack shoeboxes!" - Anika M. Shoebox season is is full swing! Find info on how to pack a shoebox,... Posted by Operation Christmas Child on Monday, November 2, 2020

I won't go into all of the details, but... This morning, I received a VERY encouraging email from Kirk Cameron... Posted by Aaron Fullan on Friday, October 23, 2020

