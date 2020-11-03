Advertisement

Quad City voters head to the polls on Election Day

By Angela Rose and Brittany Kyles
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials say Quad City voters can still expect long lines at polling places on Election Day despite early record voting.

COVID-19 regulations will also have an impact on how quickly the lines move.

The Scott County Auditor’s Office says voters are required to stand six feet apart from the person in front of them. Voters will also be asked to scan their own ID.

Polls in Iowa are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and in Illinois from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

More information about Election Day can be found on TV6′s Decision 2020 page.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

News

Quad City voters head to the polls on Election Day

Updated: 28 minutes ago

National

Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National Politics

People infected with COVID-19 can go to the polls, CDC says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The agency said anyone isolating with the virus or in quarantine because they may have been exposed to it can still exercise their right to vote safely.

Latest News

Decision 2020

In 2020 finale, Trump combative, Biden on offense

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

News

Iowans set new record for voter registration

Updated: 19 hours ago

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: What you need to know before Tuesday’s election

Updated: 20 hours ago
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 and while time is running out to vote, you still have time to do so.

Iowa News

Iowans set new record for voter registration

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Iowa officials say 2,095,581 voters were actively registered in the state as of Monday morning.

Decision 2020

The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
You’re not electing a president. You’re voting for electors who choose the president.

Decision 2020

Uber, Lyft offer discount to polling locations

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Each company is offering half-off rides to election sites.