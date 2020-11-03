Quad City voters head to the polls on Election Day

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials say Quad City voters can still expect long lines at polling places on Election Day despite early record voting.

COVID-19 regulations will also have an impact on how quickly the lines move.

The Scott County Auditor’s Office says voters are required to stand six feet apart from the person in front of them. Voters will also be asked to scan their own ID.

Polls in Iowa are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and in Illinois from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

More information about Election Day can be found on TV6′s Decision 2020 page.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.