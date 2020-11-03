Advertisement

Republicans try to maintain power in Senate, Democrats seek to widen majority in House

By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Whoever wins the White House will have to work with Congress. The power could shift in both places making it easier -- or more challenging -- to pass important legislation.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE SENATE

Here is the current breakdown in the Senate: Republicans have a 53-45-2 majority. The two independents -- Bernie Sanders and Angus King -- caucus with the Democrats. That means Democrats need a net gain of four seats to retake power. If they can pull it off, it would be the first time in six years.

According to the independent race tracker Cook Political Report, there are two Republican-held seats leaning Democratic: Cory Gardner in Colorado and Martha McSally in Arizona.

There are also seven Republican-held seats listed as toss-ups: Steve Daines in Montana, Joni Ernst in Iowa, Susan Collins in Maine, Thom Tillis in North Carolina, Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, and both Senate seats in Georgia. David Perdue is up after his six-year term, and Kelly Loeffler is in a special election. She was appointed by the governor a year ago.

How is it that these seats -- especially in Georgia and South Carolina -- are in the toss-up column?

“These races are turning on President Trump," said Cook’s Jessica Taylor. "Republican incumbents have been inextricably linked to him. We have seen a hesitancy, up until these past few weeks, to criticize him, to distance themselves from him. And that’s because a lot of these incumbents are truly in between a rock and a hard place.”

Two Democratically-held seats the Republicans are looking to flip are in Alabama and Michigan.

Doug Jones was the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Alabama in 25 years, but he is in a tough fight against Republican challenger Tommy Tuberville.

In Michigan, Republicans are putting in a lot of money into John James’s campaign to try to unseat Democrat Gary Peters.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE HOUSE

Here is the current breakdown in the House: Democrats have a 232-197-1 majority. They have been in power for two years.

The Cook Political Report is listing 27 House seats as a toss-up. Seventeen are Republican-held, meaning Democrats could expand their majority.

One seat they’re trying to take back is Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. Democrat Dan Feehan is challenging Republican Jim Hagedorn for the seat Hagedorn turned red two years ago. It was one of just three GOP flips in 2018.

Another seat Democrats are hoping to take is Virginia’s 5th District. Three different congressmen have held the seat the past three terms, and there will be a new one again. Republican Bob Good beat incumbent Denver Riggleman in the primary. He is challenging Democrat Cameron Webb, who is touting his experience working in both the Obama and Trump administrations.

Cook’s David Wasserman explained where he thinks Democrats can make gains.

“In 2018, in the midterms, Democrats flipped a lot of suburbs of really blue metro areas," he said. "This time around, we’re seeing Democrats push into suburbs of smaller cities and more conservative traditionally metro areas.”

There are some Democratic seats that could flip Republican, but the reality is tough for Republicans. They would need a net gain of 21 seats to take back power.

There are two opportunities in Iowa. In the 1st District, freshman Democrat Abby Finkenauer is trying to hold onto the seat she flipped blue two years ago. She is being challenged by a former local news anchor -- Republican Ashley Hinson.

In the 2nd District, seven-term Democratic congressman Dave Loebsack is retiring. Democrat Rita Hart is facing Republican candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who already ran for the seat three times before.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters braved long lines and the threat of the coronavirus to cast ballots as they chose between two starkly different visions of America for the next four years with a record-setting early vote.

Decision 2020

In 2020 finale, Trump combative, Biden on offense

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

News

Iowans set new record for voter registration

Updated: 16 hours ago

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: What you need to know before Tuesday’s election

Updated: 17 hours ago
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 and while time is running out to vote, you still have time to do so.

Iowa News

Iowans set new record for voter registration

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Iowa officials say 2,095,581 voters were actively registered in the state as of Monday morning.

Latest News

Decision 2020

The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
You’re not electing a president. You’re voting for electors who choose the president.

Decision 2020

Uber, Lyft offer discount to polling locations

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Each company is offering half-off rides to election sites.

Decision 2020

Businesses board up, take precautions ahead of potential election-related unrest

Updated: 21 hours ago
After a season of charged political rhetoric and months of protests, including looting in some places, it’s the uncertainty of how people will react to the results of the presidential election that has business owners on edge yet again in 2020.

Decision 2020

Free rides to the polls offered to voters in Scott County

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
For Scott County residents who are registered voters, if you need a ride to the polls both parties are offering free rides to help.

Decision 2020

What makes a state swing?

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Ted Fioraliso
Professor David Schultz, author of the book Presidential Swing States, breaks down the characteristics and shares his 2020 swing state list.

Decision 2020

Trump makes final-weekend push in Dubuque: ‘We’re very happy with Iowa’

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:29 PM CST
|
By Mary Green
The Trump campaign held a Make America Great Again Victory rally at the Dubuque Regional Airport on Sunday, its second rally in Iowa over the last three weeks.