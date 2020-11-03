Rock Island County health officials report 76 coronavirus cases, 1 death Tuesday
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional 76 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including one more death.
The health department says the death from COVID-19 was of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 105.
Health officials have reported 4,833 COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 37 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 80s
- 4 men in their 60s
- 5 men in their 50s
- 10 men in their 40s
- 8 men in their 30s
- 8 men in their 20s
- 1 man in his teens
- 1 boy in his teens
- 2 boys younger than 13
- 5 women in their 70s
- 7 women in their 60s
- 2 women in their 50s
- 4 women in their 40s
- 9 women in their 30s
- 2 women in their 20s
- 2 women in their teens
- 3 girls in their teens
- 2 girls younger than 13
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.