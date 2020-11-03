Rock Island County health officials report 76 coronavirus cases, 1 death Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional 76 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including one more death.

The health department says the death from COVID-19 was of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 105.

Health officials have reported 4,833 COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 37 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 80s

4 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

10 men in their 40s

8 men in their 30s

8 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 boy in his teens

2 boys younger than 13

5 women in their 70s

7 women in their 60s

2 women in their 50s

4 women in their 40s

9 women in their 30s

2 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

3 girls in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

